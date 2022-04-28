Earlier this month Dished shared that a new Trees Coffee location would be opening up at 930 Burrard Street.

Looks like the chain, known for its stellar cheesecake, has just opened up a few days ahead of its May projection.

The new location, which used to be a Starbucks, is conveniently right next door to the Scotiabank Theatre. Who said cheesecake couldn’t be a movie snack?

Trees has numerous other locations around the city, including a new one at the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station which is set to have a big patio this summer.

The chain is also planning two other locations slated to open later this year, one at UBC Lelem Village Shopping Centre and one at SFU’s Surrey Campus.

Trees Coffee – Scotiabank Theatre

Address: 930 Burrard Street, Vancouver

