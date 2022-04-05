We love a good hidden gem, and Metro Vancouver is full of them.

Just steps from the Royal Oak Skytrain station in Burnaby is Ki Cafe, a spot that specializes in bubble tea, desserts, and waffles.

Located at 6888 Royal Oak Avenue Unit #105, the Korean cafe offers breakfast items like Kalbi spam and egg and Shimeji garden toast, as well as lunch items like chicken karaage in a honey-garlic butter sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ki Cafe (@ki.teacafe)

They also have an extensive drink and dessert menu. Think blended Taro with cream cheese foam, matcha roll cakes, and bingsoo with brown sugar and roasted soy bean.

The space itself is filled with dangling plants, ethereal light fixtures, and a large tree looming over the front entry-way, giving the overall effect of being in a fantasy garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard | 🇨🇦 Vancouver Foodie (@food_with_howie)

One of the most unique aspects of the cafe, though, is their huge manga library, lined along one wall.

Patrons are invited to browse the wide selection of comics and pick up a new series to get hooked on, all while enjoying their matcha chocolate waffles or Taiwanese pearl milk tea.

Ki Cafe also holds special events for the birthdays of K-Pop stars, inviting fans to come celebrate with one-off menu items and limited-edition cup sleeves. They even play music and decorate the space to mark the occasion.

Address: 6888 Royal Oak Avenue Unit #105, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-7088

Instagram | Facebook