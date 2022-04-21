A few months ago, we shared the news that Breka Bakery & Cafe, the popular spot for sweets and treats, would be opening a new location.

That time has now come. Breka’s seventh location in Vancouver has just opened up at 740 West Hastings Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breka Bakery & Café (@brekabakery)

The cafe, which serves a huge variety of cakes, pastries, sandwiches, and coffee, is open 24/7 – so you can indulge at any time of the day or night.

The chain’s other locations are on 4th Avenue, Davie Street, Denman Street, Bute Street, Fraser Street, and Main Street.

Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram