Breka Bakery & Cafe has opened its new downtown location
Apr 21 2022, 5:01 pm
A few months ago, we shared the news that Breka Bakery & Cafe, the popular spot for sweets and treats, would be opening a new location.
That time has now come. Breka’s seventh location in Vancouver has just opened up at 740 West Hastings Street.
The cafe, which serves a huge variety of cakes, pastries, sandwiches, and coffee, is open 24/7 – so you can indulge at any time of the day or night.
The chain’s other locations are on 4th Avenue, Davie Street, Denman Street, Bute Street, Fraser Street, and Main Street.
Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings
Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver