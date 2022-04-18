New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

Hundy has launched at 1144 Homer Street in Yaletown. This was the former address of neighbourhood pub The New Oxford.

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Tucked behind the newly opened burger and beer bar Hundy, The Stock Room shares the same address as that popular concept and can be entered via an arched doorway on the right side of the casual eatery.

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

Calling all steak lovers, Toptable Group has officially opened its brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).

Address: 1119 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-5443

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

A sister restaurant to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, Monarca will offer the same lively atmosphere but aims to share a more modern-meets-authentic take on Mexican fare instead of the more traditional grub the former offers.

Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windfall Cider • Urban Cidery (@windfallcider)

Located at 238 Esplanade E, the new 2,000-sq-ft production facility and taproom is located right in North Vancouver’s new and ever-growing brewery district. Windfall experiments with different yeast strains, wild fermenting, and even barrel-aging ciders.

Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Instagram

At this 400-sq-ft outpost, folks can expect both Mister’s signature frozen morsels and new creations too. Think ice cream sammies, s’mores, brûlee options, dipped bars to-go, pints, exclusive flavours, and even frozen bananas in varieties like Salted Caramel Crunch, S’mores Banana, and Matcha Krispy.

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUM! Donuts (@yumgourmetdonuts)

This loaded donut purveyor just opened at 468 East Columbia Street in New West’s Sapperton District. Folks can expect hefty small-batch donuts made fresh at this spot. A baker’s dozen here consists of a daily rotation of deluxe artisan donuts, including vegan options.

Address: 468 East Columbia Street, New Westminster

Instagram