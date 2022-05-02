A couple of weeks ago we told you about a new waffle concept coming to Metro Vancouver.

Now, 7-Inch Waffle House – one of two naughty waffle houses opening up in Vancouver this spring – has just told Dished it’s set to soft open in Richmond this week.

The dessert spot will specialize in “kinky” waffles in penis and vulva shapes for a very arousing treat experience.

7-Inch tells Dished that patrons can expect “a variety of unique glossy chocolate dips topped with various choices of toppings.”

“The menu will serve buttermilk waffles with a thick girth dipped in the following flavours: milk chocolate, white chocolate, matcha chocolate, and a fourth surprise dip. Our chefs are very passionate and we will be introducing new flavors on a regular basis.”

Toppings options include Skors toffee bits, crushed Oreos, sweetened coconut flakes, crème brûlée caramel bits, and a variety of multi-colored sprinkles.

The dessert spot shared some details with Dished about what to expect from the interiors, and let’s just say things are definitely looking sensual.

The entire interior space is pink, with dense floral arrangements lining the ceiling. A wall flower garden, embedded with “Every Inch Counts” in massive gold lettering, makes for a pretty memorable Instagram shot, too.

7-Inch Waffle House will have its soft opening this Friday, May 6 from 3 to 9 pm, with limited hours and quantities to start. It will eventually be open seven days a week so “Metro Vancouver can have an arousing mouthful of goodness any day of the week.”

During the entire opening weekend, the waffle house will be offering one free topping to all those that share or follow their Instagram account.

This dessert concept has been trending in Asia as of late, originating in Taiwan, where the owner of 7-Inch tells us they first tried something like this.

“I love the idea of promoting sex positivity and love the idea of normalizing a taboo topic,” they shared.

7-Inch Waffle House

Address: 9111 Beckwith Road, Richmond

Instagram