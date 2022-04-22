FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Ignite Pizzeria quietly opens its new Yaletown location

Hanna McLean
|
Apr 22 2022, 11:37 pm
Photo: Hakan Burcuoglu
It’s been a while since we updated you on Ignite Pizzeria’s highly anticipated flagship location in Yaletown, so here we are with some details.

The local brand’s newest 46-seat, 2,000 sq ft outpost has quietly opened at 987 Mainland Street, which is the former location of a Starbucks cafe.

Ignite is a local maker that offers delicious handcrafted pizza. It also operates Gastown and Main Street locations.

Photo: Hakan Burcuoglu

Rafael Santa Ana Architecture Workshop designed this sleek new downtown space, along with the brand’s other two locations too.

The Yaletown location features a “deep and dark” design focus.

Photo: Hakan Burcuoglu

The brand is known for its low-sodium dough pizzas in veggie, meat, and build-your-own varieties.

“The dough-making process with Ignite actually takes 96 hours to rise, and then two minutes to bake, when it is cooked at approximately 800 degrees,” Ignite tells Dished.

Photo: Hakan Burcuoglu

Ignite also sells pizza by the slice and sides like garlic cheese bread and salads alongside a selection of beverages.

This new Yaletown spot boasts a large kitchen and prep space featuring two “stone-fired ovens,” the company tells Dished.

Photo: Hakan Burcuoglu

The team tells Dished the new Yaletown eatery plans to serve alcoholic beverages in the near future as well.

Think local craft beer, a selection of affordably priced wine, and more.

Photo: Hakan Burcuoglu

Ignite Yaletown has a great outdoor patio that will be furnished later on for patrons to enjoy.

For now, you can find Ignite Yaletown open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown

Address: 987 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

