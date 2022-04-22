It’s been a while since we updated you on Ignite Pizzeria’s highly anticipated flagship location in Yaletown, so here we are with some details.

The local brand’s newest 46-seat, 2,000 sq ft outpost has quietly opened at 987 Mainland Street, which is the former location of a Starbucks cafe.

Ignite is a local maker that offers delicious handcrafted pizza. It also operates Gastown and Main Street locations.

Rafael Santa Ana Architecture Workshop designed this sleek new downtown space, along with the brand’s other two locations too.

The Yaletown location features a “deep and dark” design focus.

The brand is known for its low-sodium dough pizzas in veggie, meat, and build-your-own varieties.

“The dough-making process with Ignite actually takes 96 hours to rise, and then two minutes to bake, when it is cooked at approximately 800 degrees,” Ignite tells Dished.

Ignite also sells pizza by the slice and sides like garlic cheese bread and salads alongside a selection of beverages.

This new Yaletown spot boasts a large kitchen and prep space featuring two “stone-fired ovens,” the company tells Dished.

The team tells Dished the new Yaletown eatery plans to serve alcoholic beverages in the near future as well.

Think local craft beer, a selection of affordably priced wine, and more.