FoodDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Hem 377 soft opens this weekend with Vietnamese snacks and coffee

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 29 2022, 11:07 pm
Hem 377 soft opens this weekend with Vietnamese snacks and coffee
Daryn Wright/Daily Hive
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
Anh and Chi

Vietnamese, Cocktails

Anh and Chi
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Vancouver’s Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhood has long been a destination for some of the city’s best Vietnamese cuisine.

With restaurants like Banh Mi Saigon, Cafe Dang Anh, and Viet Mama Cafe, the stretch from 33rd to 40th on Victoria Drive is rich with delicious options.

New kid on the block, Hem 377 is a Vietnamese cafe offering inventive drinks, savoury snacks, and desserts with its soft opening happening this weekend.

With KBee Deng – a well-known local foodie and admin for a Vancouver Vietnamese foodie Facebook group – at the helm, this new spot is a welcome addition to the already delicious seven-block run.

hem 377

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

With a cool, new school interior – think bright blue details, big potted plants, and colourful seating – and super cute branding, the atmosphere reflects KBee’s contemporary take on Ho Chi Minh City cuisine, where she grew up.

Highlights from the cafe include the ube latte – an iced drink with a beautiful purple ube cream on top – and special drinks like a pina colada coffee, rose petal coffee, and cheese lover (which features a soft, cream-cheese mixture on top).

hem 377

Mint Mojito Coffee | Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

Hem 377 also has a minto mojito coffee with fresh mint leaves, a drink that KBee tells Dished she first tried in San Fransisco. It’s a super refreshing take on Vietnamese coffee and will likely be a big hit in the summer months.

There will also be non-coffee drinks on the menu, like the spicy peach beverage and kumquat coconut drink.

hem 377

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

The new spot also serves some savoury snacks, including a fish cake, pork floss, and house-made paté deconstructed Banh Mi bowl and a buttery corn dish with crispy shrimp.

For dessert, Hem 377 serves up little pots of Vietnamese caramel flan in flavours like matcha, vanilla, and pandan.

hem 377

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

As part of its soft opening, the spot will be offering 10% off from April 30 to May 7.

Its grand opening will be on May 8, and the first thirty customers will get a free drink.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Hem 377

Address: 5026 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT