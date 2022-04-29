Vancouver’s Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhood has long been a destination for some of the city’s best Vietnamese cuisine.

With restaurants like Banh Mi Saigon, Cafe Dang Anh, and Viet Mama Cafe, the stretch from 33rd to 40th on Victoria Drive is rich with delicious options.

New kid on the block, Hem 377 is a Vietnamese cafe offering inventive drinks, savoury snacks, and desserts with its soft opening happening this weekend.

With KBee Deng – a well-known local foodie and admin for a Vancouver Vietnamese foodie Facebook group – at the helm, this new spot is a welcome addition to the already delicious seven-block run.

With a cool, new school interior – think bright blue details, big potted plants, and colourful seating – and super cute branding, the atmosphere reflects KBee’s contemporary take on Ho Chi Minh City cuisine, where she grew up.

Highlights from the cafe include the ube latte – an iced drink with a beautiful purple ube cream on top – and special drinks like a pina colada coffee, rose petal coffee, and cheese lover (which features a soft, cream-cheese mixture on top).

Hem 377 also has a minto mojito coffee with fresh mint leaves, a drink that KBee tells Dished she first tried in San Fransisco. It’s a super refreshing take on Vietnamese coffee and will likely be a big hit in the summer months.

There will also be non-coffee drinks on the menu, like the spicy peach beverage and kumquat coconut drink.

The new spot also serves some savoury snacks, including a fish cake, pork floss, and house-made paté deconstructed Banh Mi bowl and a buttery corn dish with crispy shrimp.

For dessert, Hem 377 serves up little pots of Vietnamese caramel flan in flavours like matcha, vanilla, and pandan.

As part of its soft opening, the spot will be offering 10% off from April 30 to May 7.

Its grand opening will be on May 8, and the first thirty customers will get a free drink.

Hem 377

Address: 5026 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

