We all know North Vancouver has some fantastic places to eat and drink. And now, with more and more restaurants opening, we are finding ourselves hopping on the SeaBus to chow down in this area way more often.

Recently, we finally got over to Cream Pony, a concept we have been excited to check out since it first opened this past summer.

Cream Pony serves picture-perfect donuts and fried chicken, a truly amazing combo if you ask us.

Folks can enter the sweet shop via Lolo Lane. The shop typically offers a colourful array of sugary-sweet donuts in flavours like Honey Glazed Crullers and the picture-perfect Funky Dip with sprinkles.

Donuts can be purchased as a single item for $2.75, or as half and full dozens too.

When it comes to fried chicken, this spot offers two and four-piece options, along with sandwiches in original, Cajun, and Hot Nashville varieties.

Sandwiches are served on a steamed potato bun with cheese and sweet pickles. Sides like tots and mac salad are also up for order.

For drinks, there’s drip coffee, specialty caffeinated sips (Americano, latte, etc), fresh lemonade, and even hot chocolate for the kiddos.

Boozy beverages are coming eventually as well, according to Cream Pony’s menu.

Cream Pony is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already.

Cream Pony

Address: 111 1st Street E Unit B2, North Vancouver (entrance on Lolo Lane)

Instagram