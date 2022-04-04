Piece by piece we are telling you about all the wonderful new concepts opening in the former digs of The New Oxford. In case you missed it, there’s a third concept that has opened below burger and beer bar Hundy and low-key speakeasy The Stock Room: Isabelle’s.

This new destination for after-dinner bottle service and cocktails is now open in the 1141 Hamilton Street space previously occupied by Tavern at The New Oxford.

Dished Vancouver is told this spot aims to capture the vibe of top lounges, clubs, and bars around the world.

“We are an escape from your typical local establishment, with a beautiful, Moroccan-inspired interior and a compelling display of rustic opulence amongst the detailed design aspects,” a representative for Isabelle’s said.

“We enable our guests to celebrate in a world-class, civilized yet debaucherous setting, and provide a high level of service and attention.”

The 3,100-sq-ft space can fit around 150 people, and that includes its patio.



The patio is fully heated and licensed. It doubles as an elegant holding area for guests as they are waiting to enter the venue.

We’re told that folks can expect “classy, fun, mysterious, and hospitable vibes,” at Isabelle’s as well as an array of champagnes and high-end spirits and cocktails.

This spot quietly opened near the end of February. For now, its official operating hours are Thursday and Sunday from 9 pm to 2 am and Friday and Saturday from 9 pm to 3 am.

Be sure to pop by if you haven’t already, this interior is dreamy!

Isabelle’s

Address: 1141 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram