FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Isabelle’s is now open for after-dinner cocktails in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 4 2022, 8:03 pm
Isabelle’s is now open for after-dinner cocktails in Vancouver
Photo: @danch2night
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria

Piece by piece we are telling you about all the wonderful new concepts opening in the former digs of The New Oxford. In case you missed it, there’s a third concept that has opened below burger and beer bar Hundy and low-key speakeasy The Stock Room: Isabelle’s.

This new destination for after-dinner bottle service and cocktails is now open in the 1141 Hamilton Street space previously occupied by Tavern at The New Oxford.

Photo: @danch2night

Dished Vancouver is told this spot aims to capture the vibe of top lounges, clubs, and bars around the world.

“We are an escape from your typical local establishment, with a beautiful, Moroccan-inspired interior and a compelling display of rustic opulence amongst the detailed design aspects,” a representative for Isabelle’s said.

“We enable our guests to celebrate in a world-class, civilized yet debaucherous setting, and provide a high level of service and attention.”

Photo: @danch2night

The 3,100-sq-ft space can fit around 150 people, and that includes its patio.

The patio is fully heated and licensed. It doubles as an elegant holding area for guests as they are waiting to enter the venue.

We’re told that folks can expect “classy, fun, mysterious, and hospitable vibes,” at Isabelle’s as well as an array of champagnes and high-end spirits and cocktails.

Photo: @danch2night

This spot quietly opened near the end of February. For now, its official operating hours are Thursday and Sunday from 9 pm to 2 am and Friday and Saturday from 9 pm to 3 am.

Be sure to pop by if you haven’t already, this interior is dreamy!

Isabelle's

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Isabelle’s

Address: 1141 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT