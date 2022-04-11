Burrito fans, rejoice.

The new Red Burrito, located in downtown Vancouver at 1170 Alberni Street, opened its doors last week on Friday, April 8.

View this post on Instagram

The opening comes after the beloved local chain announced it would be closing its North Vancouver spot at the end of March. The location had been at its Lonsdale Avenue address for 16 years but was forced to close after a more than 15% rent increase.

The new location is a major burrito boon to those working and living in Vancouver’s downtown, who now have the option of grabbing the iconic burritos and bowls for both take-out and dine-in.

Photos shared on the business’ Instagram account show both indoor seating as well as a couple of outdoor tables – perfect for people watching on a nice day.

Red Burrito — Downtown

Address: 1170 Alberni Street, Vancouver

