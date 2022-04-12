Vancouver has a great selection of places to get exotic snacks and drinks, and it looks like there’s another place to add to that list: Snack Attack.

The new shop is currently open at Unit 3, 1022 Kingsway, but it will celebrate its grand opening on none other than April 20.

This spot offers customers rare eats and sips along with a selection of candy.

Owners tell Dished they focus on selling items from Asia, Mexico, India, UAE, Europe, and the US.

We’re told the concept’s 630 sq ft space has some nostalgic childhood items on its shelves and Vancouver-made gummies in “mystery flavours.”

You can find Snack Attack open daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

Snack Attack

Address: 1022 Kingsway, Unit 3, Vancouver

Instagram