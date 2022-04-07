FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Bella Gelateria just opened a new location in Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 7 2022, 8:01 pm
Bella Gelateria just opened a new location in Vancouver
@bellagelateria/Instagram
You don’t have to travel all the way to Italy to get Italian-quality gelato.

Just in time for the warmer months, Bella Gelateria has opened the doors to its downtown Vancouver location.

The new spot, located on the corner of Robson and Jervis streets in downtown Vancouver, is on the lower level of the building that also houses Hannam Supermarket, the Korean grocery chain.

The busy corner address was previously a Starbucks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

Bella Gelateria currently has two other locations in Vancouver and surrounding areas, at English Bay and Metrotown. The chain will soon be adding two more locations, too, at Brentwood and Howe Street.

The gelato shop is known for its inventive flavours, like black sesame and white rabbit, and they often have rotating monthly flavours. Their number one best-seller, though, is Akbar Mashti, a traditional Persian ice cream flavour made with rosewater, pistachio, and saffron.

Bella Gelateria has also won many awards for their gelato over the years, including the International Gelato Master of the Year Award in Italy — you know they’re good when they have that kind of stamp of approval.

Bella Gelateria — Robson

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-798-0656

Instagram | Website

