Popular Neapolitan-style ‘za chain Pi Co. Pizza has officially opened in downtown Vancouver.

This concept is now open and operating at 574 Granville Street, the former location of a Cafe Crepe.

Pi Co. Pizza is known for offering a “fresh and innovative” take on Neapolitan-style pizza along with sides like garlic bread, salads, and “Sweet Pi” made with Neapolitan Dough topped with items like Nutella, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Cream, and more.

According to Pi Co., folks can come in and make “hundreds” of different combos when selecting dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings.

The pizzas are prepped and prepared in a 1,000-degree oven for 90 seconds before being handed off to customers to enjoy.

Pi Co. currently operates tons of locations in Ontario and two in Saskatoon.

Find this new Granville Street outpost open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.

Pi Co. Pizza

Address: 574 Granville Street, Vancouver

