FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Pi Co. Pizza officially opens its doors in downtown Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 2 2022, 11:36 pm
Pi Co. Pizza officially opens its doors in downtown Vancouver
@pi_co_pizza/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Bridges

Seafood, Cocktails

Bridges
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar

Seafood, Cocktails

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge

Popular Neapolitan-style ‘za chain Pi Co. Pizza has officially opened in downtown Vancouver.

This concept is now open and operating at 574 Granville Street, the former location of a Cafe Crepe.

Pi Co. Pizza

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Pi Co. Pizza is known for offering a “fresh and innovative” take on Neapolitan-style pizza along with sides like garlic bread, salads, and “Sweet Pi” made with Neapolitan Dough topped with items like Nutella, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Cream, and more.

According to Pi Co., folks can come in and make “hundreds” of different combos when selecting dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings.

The pizzas are prepped and prepared in a 1,000-degree oven for 90 seconds before being handed off to customers to enjoy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pi Co. Pizza (@pi_co_pizza)

Pi Co. currently operates tons of locations in Ontario and two in Saskatoon.

Find this new Granville Street outpost open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.

Pi Co. Pizza

Address: 574 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT