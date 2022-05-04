Richmond just got a new dim sum and seafood place to check out.

Marina One, located at 170-3631 No 3 Road, has just soft opened this week.

The restaurant doesn’t have a website yet but, according to social media posts, it will be serving dishes like jade scallop and lobster dumplings, steamed pork ribs in garlic soy sauce, and fried taro dumplings.

Marina One also has an extensive congee menu and a variety of teochew-style rice rolls.

A menu item that is bound to be a favourite among diners is the Bing Dwen Dwen salted egg custard buns – dumplings in the shape of Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The panda-shaped buns are almost too cute to eat – almost!

The new spot currently offers dim sum until 3 pm, but its hours and menu offerings may change after its soft opening period.

Marina One

Address: 170-3631 No 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram