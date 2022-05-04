FoodRestaurant Openings

Dim sum and seafood spot Marina One soft opens in Richmond

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 4 2022, 5:59 pm
Dim sum and seafood spot Marina One soft opens in Richmond
@marinaonerichmond/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar

Seafood, Cocktails

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Richmond just got a new dim sum and seafood place to check out.

Marina One, located at 170-3631 No 3 Road, has just soft opened this week.

The restaurant doesn’t have a website yet but, according to social media posts, it will be serving dishes like jade scallop and lobster dumplings, steamed pork ribs in garlic soy sauce, and fried taro dumplings.

Marina One also has an extensive congee menu and a variety of teochew-style rice rolls.

A menu item that is bound to be a favourite among diners is the Bing Dwen Dwen salted egg custard buns – dumplings in the shape of Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The panda-shaped buns are almost too cute to eat – almost!

The new spot currently offers dim sum until 3 pm, but its hours and menu offerings may change after its soft opening period.

Marina One

Address: 170-3631 No 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT