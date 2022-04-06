FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Sushi On: Burnaby's new sushi spot soft opens today

Apr 6 2022, 5:03 pm
@sushionpoco/Instagram
Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of awesome sushi joints, and it’s time for another one to enter the scene: Sushi On.

This concept currently operates a location at 2020 Oxford Connector #201 in Port Coquitlam, but it’s soft-launching a second outpost today in Burnaby.

Sushi On is opening at 7617 Edmonds Street in Burnaby, the former location of Osaka Island Japanese Restaurant.

Folks in the area can stop in and enjoy one of the whopping 48 different specialty rolls up for order for takeout and delivery only to start.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushi On (@sushionpoco)

Be sure to check out the other awesome Burnaby restaurants we’re looking forward to opening soon too!

Sushi On — Burnaby

Address: 7617 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-951-1550

Instagram

