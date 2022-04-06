Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of awesome sushi joints, and it’s time for another one to enter the scene: Sushi On.

This concept currently operates a location at 2020 Oxford Connector #201 in Port Coquitlam, but it’s soft-launching a second outpost today in Burnaby.

Sushi On is opening at 7617 Edmonds Street in Burnaby, the former location of Osaka Island Japanese Restaurant.

Folks in the area can stop in and enjoy one of the whopping 48 different specialty rolls up for order for takeout and delivery only to start.

Sushi On — Burnaby

Address: 7617 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-951-1550

Instagram