Come one, come all – there’s a Medieval Tavern pop-up happening in Vancouver this month.

If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to dine like a king and be entertained by a court jester, all while chowing down on some Medieval-inspired fare, this is your chance.

The Medieval Tavern pop-up will be held at the Vancouver Alpen Club at 4875 Victoria Drive from April 6 to April 27.

The East Van space will be completely transformed into a castle dining hall, making the experience completely immersive.

This event comes to us from the same folks hosting the Neverland pop-up and the Beauty and the Beast-themed brunch and cocktail experience this May. Their popular immersive experiences are known to sell out.

Tickets to the Medieval event include a theatrical aspect and a dinner.

No word yet on what kind of menu we can expect, but it’ll probably be better than what people actually ate during the middle ages.

One thing is for sure, though: there will be tankards of ale.

Don’t miss your chance to dust off the old tickle trunk and dress up for the occasion, as there will be a prize for the best costume.

Besides, how often is it that you get to wear full chain mail or floor-length velvet gowns?

Medieval Tavern Pop-Up

When: April 6 to April 27

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: Tickets online