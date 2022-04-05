FoodFood Events

A Medieval Tavern pop-up event is happening in Vancouver this month

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 5 2022, 8:54 pm
A Medieval Tavern pop-up event is happening in Vancouver this month
Courtesy Hidden Media Network
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
Hi Five Chicken (Hastings)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Hastings)
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU
BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Cocktails, Pizza

BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Come one, come all – there’s a Medieval Tavern pop-up happening in Vancouver this month.

If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to dine like a king and be entertained by a court jester, all while chowing down on some Medieval-inspired fare, this is your chance.

The Medieval Tavern pop-up will be held at the Vancouver Alpen Club at 4875 Victoria Drive from April 6 to April 27.

medieval tavern

Courtesy Hidden Media Network

The East Van space will be completely transformed into a castle dining hall, making the experience completely immersive.

This event comes to us from the same folks hosting the Neverland pop-up and the Beauty and the Beast-themed brunch and cocktail experience this May. Their popular immersive experiences are known to sell out.

medieval tavern

Courtesy Hidden Media Network

Tickets to the Medieval event include a theatrical aspect and a dinner.

No word yet on what kind of menu we can expect, but it’ll probably be better than what people actually ate during the middle ages.

One thing is for sure, though: there will be tankards of ale.

Don’t miss your chance to dust off the old tickle trunk and dress up for the occasion, as there will be a prize for the best costume.

Besides, how often is it that you get to wear full chain mail or floor-length velvet gowns?

Medieval Tavern Pop-Up

When: April 6 to April 27
Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Price: Tickets online

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT