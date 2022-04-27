From Club Versante, the group that brought you Bruno and the Cask Whisky Vault, comes another intriguing dining concept: Oo La Cha.

Located adjacent to Cask Whisky Vault inside the Versante Hotel in Richmond, this new dining destination officially opens its doors on April 27.

Dished Vancouver is told Oo La Cha will offer patrons cuisine inspired by flavours of the French Mediterranean and will also incorporate fresh BC ingredients.

We’re also told this will be the first restaurant in the area to feature house dry-aged seafood on its menu.

Executive Chef William Lew’s globally inspired creations include light and refreshing bites like Tuna Niçoise Crudo, Mango Tea Cured Red Seabream, Whole Atlantic Lobster & Caviar, Truffle Pommes Dauphine, and Roasted Sunchoke Agnolotti.

The highlight of Oo La Cha’s menu is the Dry-Aged Whole Fish and Fish Filets, aged between four and 14 days in the restaurant’s dry-aging cabinets.

This process makes for a tender and full-flavoured finished dish.

As for decor, we’re told stepping into this destination is like “taking a vacation to Côte D’Azur.”

The space features an open-concept kitchen and raw bar with marble and brass elements and pastel colours.

There’s also a semi-private dining room, which can be booked for special multi-course dining experiences and champagne tastings.

This spot is now open daily, 5 pm to late, be sure to check it out when you can!

Oo La Cha

Address: Versant Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-242-2760

Photos courtesy Oo La Cha