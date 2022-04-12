FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

The Source Bulk Foods: Australian retailer now open in North Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Apr 12 2022, 5:50 pm
Popular Australian retailer The Source Bulk Foods has opened its new location in BC.

While the zero-waste brand was founded Down Under, it currently operates 64+ bulk food stores around the globe in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, and Singapore.

Last year, The Source expanded to Canada, opening its first North American location in Toronto and then in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood shortly after.

Typically, the brand’s locations offer over 400 products, including dried fruits, herbs and spices, cereals, pasta, rice, and more.

Patrons who shop here are asked to bring reusable containers and have them weighed and recorded empty before filling them, so pricing is accurate.

After that, folks can gather everything on their shopping list and return to the counter to purchase all the goods.

North Vancouver now has its own location of The Source Bulk Foods.

The store is located at Parkgate Village on Mount Seymour Parkway. You can expect it to be open from 9:30 am to 6 pm daily.

Happy shopping!

The Source Bulk Foods — North Vancouver

Address: Parkgate Village — Mount Seymour Parkway

Instagram

