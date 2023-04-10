5 new fast-food menu drops to try across Canada

New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are some new fast-food menu items to check out in Canada.

The popular burger chain has launched the Ringer Burger across Canada for a limited time.

To launch this morsel, A&W Canada teamed up with a legendary baseball father-son duo: the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., MLB Hall of Famer.

It’s made from A&W’s famous onion rings, a grass-fed beef patty, smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, fresh red onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Wendy’s: Strawberry Frosty

This favourite is making a comeback! Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty is back on the menu for a limited time starting today.

A much-loved fruity addition to the menu, the Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty is creamy and fresh. Get it while you can!

Chick-fil-A: Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Iced Tea, and Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade

Chick-fil-A has launched a limited-time offering that can be enjoyed in several different ways.

Folks can now enjoy new flavours with sips like Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Iced Tea, or Watermelon Mint Frosted at Canadian locations.

Summer’s on its way, and Tim Hortons is gearing up, introducing a slate of new cold drinks on its menu.

The iconic Iced Capp is taken to another level by blending with Oreo cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping, and finished with even more Oreo cookie crumble on top for a Double Stuf Oreo flavour.

The Strawberry Creamy Chill is blended with Oreo cookie crumble for a delicious flavour combination of fruit and chocolate.

Steeped for 16 hours for a smooth and velvety taste, Tims Cold Brew is paired with Caramel Toffee syrup and topped with espresso-infused cold foam for the perfect mix of richness, sweetness and creaminess.

As Canada enters springtime, the need for refreshing, cooling beverages grows higher — and this year, McDonald’s has your back.

The fast food chain has introduced the all-new Fruit Splash beverages at participating stores across Canada.

Expect icy lemon, strawberry passionfruit, and peach-mango flavours to quench your thirst.

With files from Isabelle Docto