Anyone who’s been in Vancouver for a while likely remembers the iconic Cafe Kathmandu, the Himalayan restaurant on Commercial Drive that was a community staple for a decade.

When it closed in 2016, it was unclear if Cafe Kathmandu would ever return. Its closure note at the time said, “we will be back soon with more vibrancy and zest,” but as years went on, this possibility seemed less and less likely.

Now, Kathmandu’s legacy lives on in the form of a new restaurant concept run by the same folks.

Momo Hut is the name of the new rebrand, and while both the name and the location are different from the original spot, the restaurant “remains committed to serving the finest Nepalese cuisine available for both dine-in and takeout,” according to its website.

Located at 6372 Fraser Street (a ways from its original Commercial Drive location but still in the East Vancouver region), Momo Hut has taken over the former space of the now-shuttered 89 Inn Restaurant.

The new Himalayan establishment officially opened its doors on Friday, March 17, according to its Facebook page, offering “cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients, hand-crafted spices, and traditional home-style cooking techniques, including the famous Momo.”

Its menu includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian momo dumplings, in addition to appetizers like spicy mustang aloo, chicken sekuwa, bhatmas sadeko, and more.

Mains include the vegetarian dish called Manchurian, aloo mattar paneer, village goat curry, and raioo, to name a few.

Momo Hut is clearly relying on Cafe Kathmandu’s legacy and its long-held reputation as one of the best restaurants in the city for Himalayan cuisine, as it mentions this connection several times on its website. Its reopening is a long-overdue but welcome addition to Vancouver’s restaurant scene.

Address: 6372 Fraser Street, Vancouver

