If you ask us, dosas are a perfect food.

Made from a batter of fermented rice and lentils, a dosa (which is also occasionally called dosai, dosey, dwashi, or dosha) can be filled with things like potato and meat or served as is alongside chutneys and sambar.

There are plenty of fantastic places around the city serving the South Indian dish, and Desi Dosa Madras is among them.

This restaurant’s first location is in Delta at 8859 120th Street, but it has officially expanded with a second location inside Coquitlam’s Henderson Place Mall food court.

Located at 1163 Pinetree Way, Henderson Place Mall is truly a treasure trove of hidden gems, with everything from Korean hot dogs at Arirnag Hot Dog to Chinese cuisine at Walee Bistro – and now Indian dosa at Desi Dosa Madras.

This location only opened about two months ago, offering locals a chance to get in on the family-owned restaurant’s huge range of housemade dosa offerings, without needing to travel to Delta.

The food court spot’s menu includes options like onion potato dosa, spinach paneer dosa, and butter chicken dosa, with the cheapest option being a plain dosa for $8.99. Desi Dosa Madras also offers some non-dosa items – think pappadam, chicken soup, and gulab jamun for dessert.

Guests can either dine in at the food court’s seating or grab Desi to go. You’ll find this spot open daily from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm.

Address: #2098 1163 Pinetree Way, Henderson Place Mall, Coquitlam

