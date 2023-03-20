Forêt Noire Café soft opens new location on Robson Street
Mar 20 2023, 5:37 pm
It looks like downtown Vancouver just got yet another sweet spot. Forêt Noire Café has softly opened its new Robson Street location.
The concept opened its original West Broadway outpost in 2018, and now, it has quietly launched at 1126 Robson Street.
- You might also like:
- Japanese restaurant permanently closes in downtown Vancouver (PHOTOS)
- 4 Vancouver food events happening this week: March 20 to 26
- Vancouver's getting a new contemporary Mediterranean restaurant
This brand offers bites such as egg tarts and macarons and a plethora of classic French patisserie offerings.
Forêt Noire describes itself as a modern French cafe that also offers gourmet gifts.
Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the area!
Forêt Noire Café
Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver