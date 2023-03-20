FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Forêt Noire Café soft opens new location on Robson Street

Mar 20 2023
It looks like downtown Vancouver just got yet another sweet spot. Forêt Noire Café has softly opened its new Robson Street location.

The concept opened its original West Broadway outpost in 2018, and now, it has quietly launched at 1126 Robson Street.

This brand offers bites such as egg tarts and macarons and a plethora of classic French patisserie offerings.

Forêt Noire describes itself as a modern French cafe that also offers gourmet gifts.

Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the area!

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

