It’s been a rough week for goodbyes, so let’s flip the switch and chat about a concept saying “hello” to downtown Vancouver soon: Juicy & 88 Hotdog.

This smoothie bar and snack spot hailing from South Korea is gearing up to open its first Canadian location at #1-1725 Robson Street near the end of March, Dished is told.

That location happens to be right beside the new Japanese-style boutique cafe concept, Daigyo Cafe. Daigyo opened its very first Vancouver location next-door last month.

But back to Juicy & 88 Hotdog. This chain operates 800 stores in South Korea, where it offers affordable Korean cuisine, fresh fruit juice, and smoothies.

Juicy & 88 Hotdog also has another 100 locations internationally in 10 countries.

Dished is told the Vancouver location will offer the brand’s signature menu items.

This includes its famous Korean corn dogs that have earned the company a cult following. Expect menu items like potato-crusted dogs, American cheese dogs, and cheddar and sausage dogs.

We’re also told patrons can expect the classic lineup of juices and smoothies. The online menu has over two dozen varieties of these drinks, including flavours like Kiwi, Grapefruit & Pineapple, and Avocado & Banana.

Guests will be able to dine in or take their eats and sips to go come opening. Delivery options will also be made available.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot!

Juicy & 88 Hotdog

Address: #1-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver