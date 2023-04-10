Earlier this year, a much-loved donut shop in New Westminster announced it would be closing and selling its business.

Supporters of Donuteria were shocked when the 656 Columbia Street donut shop announced that “as of today [January 23], Donuteria has a different ownership.”

The community was left wondering what the new owners would do with the space, and whether or not it would continue selling Donuteria’s popular donuts.

Delicia Cafe & Bakery officially opened in the Columbia Street space over the weekend, and while it seems that donuts are no longer on offer here, there is a selection of house-made pastries to choose from.

According to the café’s website, its owners have “15 years of experience running two renowned cafes in Australia.”

Delicia offers the New Westminster community baked goods, a selection of sandwiches, as well as handcrafted espresso drinks.

You’ll find this spot open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.

Address: 656 Columbia Street, New Westminster

