Wicked Café opened its first location at 1399 West 7th Avenue back in 2010, quickly growing a dedicated fan base of folks who return for its picture-perfect latte art, creative sweets, and homey vibes.

Now the cafe has started a new chapter with a second location, which opened just this week on March 1.

Dished had the chance to check out the brand new 3605 West 16th Avenue location during Wicked’s first week in operation, and while some finishing touches are still being finalized, the new cafe offers something familiar in a totally different kind of space.

The West Point Grey spot is housed in a new development, a big change from the heritage building in which its sister spot is located. The massive space has plenty of seating and big tables ideal for bigger groups.

The airiness of the new Wicked Cafe location is emphasized by dozens upon dozens of potted plants around the space, which we’re told are not just for the sake of decor – the plants are available for purchase, too.

As for Wicked’s food offerings, guests can expect the same kind of adorable and unique desserts that are offered at its first location, including a Tom and Jerry Cheesecake in the shape of a cheese wedge – despite the way it looks, this slice has a subtle lemon flavour and does not, in fact, taste like cheddar!

You’ll also find treats like the cafe’s layered Winnie the Pooh Honey Jar and huge Matcha Croissant Cubes, in addition to some signature offerings like its Toasted Nut Nutella Buns and Pizza Croissants.

Those looking for lunch options will be happy to know that Wicked also has a selection of sandwiches made on house-made ciabatta bread as well as wraps – think Spicy Ramen Wraps, Spicy Pork Bulgogi with pickles, and the ever-popular Beef Bulgogi.

Wicked Café roasts its own coffee, and to highlight this, the cafe only offers espresso-based drinks – you won’t find drip coffee here, but you will find highly crafted latte art.

This spot also offers a refreshing lineup of iced drinks, from its Cafe Dolce to bottled strawberry lattes and milk teas.

Wicked Cafe is currently in its soft opening and is open from 7 am to 3 pm.

Wicked Café – West Point Grey

Address: 3605 West 16th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram