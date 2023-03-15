We’re always looking for exciting and interesting new places to check out, and a new spot for late-night Indian eats and drinks is on our list of must-try destinations.

The Indian Club held its soft opening back in January, but it officially celebrated its grand opening on February 25.

Located at 13648 105A Avenue in Surrey, the restaurant and bar bills itself as a “modern bar with an Indian touch,” and is open super late at night.

The Indian Club’s menu features shareable appetizers like Disco Fries, Masala Papad Baskets, and Indo Masala, as well as Indo-Asian inspired mains (think Gobi Manchurian crispy cauliflower, Goat Korma, and Paneer Butter Masala).

The food menu here is huge, with categories like “Comforting,” “Mouth Watering,” and “Palatable,” helping diners narrow down what kind of a mood they’re in.

We’re also told that The Indian Club has plenty of menu items for vegans and vegetarians, which can be hard to come by in this area.

This spot also has a lineup of fun cocktails like the New York Sour, The Devil’s Double, and a Gentleman’s Club, in addition to shooters, beer on tap, wine, and plenty of hard liquor options.

You’ll find The Indian Club open daily from noon until 3 am, and on Sundays from 3 pm to 3 am.

Address: 13648 105A Avenue, Surrey

Instagram