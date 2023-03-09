Aberdeen Centre’s food court in Richmond is a well-known foodie paradise, with everything from Filipino French fry joints to bubble waffle cafes.

When places close in here, it’s a huge event, but the same goes for when new places open too.

The newest spot to join the ranks of Aberdeen’s fantastic food offerings is Haoyijiia, a kiosk for housemade rice noodles and bowls of ramen.

This spot – located at the very far right corner of the food court – only just opened this week, with its soft opening starting on Tuesday, March 7.

We popped by to ask about its menu and were told that Haoyijia’s specialty is its housemade rice noodles served as a ramen-style soup.

The menu is small but approachable, with dishes like egg fried rice, beef ramen noodle soup, and rice noodle soup with veggies on offer, all for affordable prices (bowls start at $8.99).

Haoyijia also has fried shrimp dumplings for only $5.99 on its menu – the perfect side or quick snack while spending some time shopping in the mall.

The kiosk operates the same hours as the rest of the food court, on weekdays from 11 am to 7 pm and on weekends until 8 pm.

Haoyijia

Address: #3270 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Aberdeen Centre, Richmond