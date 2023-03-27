In December 2022, Teaspoons Co. announced that it would be vacating its downtown Vancouver location to relocate to Burnaby.

Replacing that storefront at 1020 Howe Street is a new business with a somewhat similar but different kind of cafe offering.

Tea Drop Cafe, which quietly opened in January, specializes in coffee and bubble tea beverages, with limited pastry offerings as well.

Serving its signature microground teas (available both hot and cold), fruit teas, slush drinks (like the Paradise drink, featuring coconut, banana, mango, and the option to add pearls), as well as the option to create your own beverage, this spot has nearly unlimited options for every taste.

Tea Drop Cafe also offers specialty coffee-infused bubble teas, with options like its Brown Sugar Iced Latte with pearls, a Spanish latte, and a Bumble Bee Latte (with Taiwanese Longan honey), all available both hot and cold and with the option to add pearls or boba.

This spot has limited pastries, including butter croissants and coffee buns, which can be added to a drink order for $3.99.

You’ll find Tea Drop Cafe open from Tuesday to Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and on weekends from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Tea Drop Cafe

Address: 1020 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram