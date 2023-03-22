There’s something irresistible about French pastries – flaky croissants, delicately sweet madeleines, and light-as-air macarons – that make it impossible for us to pass them up.

When that sweets craving hits, we invariably head for the nearest patisserie, so it’s good news for us that a brand new spot specializing in one very particular kind of French pastry has just opened in the city.

La Bise Bakery is a new addition to the Granville Island Public Market, specializing in its very own take on the humble (but delicious) French canelé.

Originating from Bordeaux, the canelé is a small, cylindrical-shaped pastry typically made with vanilla and rum, known for its custardy center and caramelized crust.

Prior to its new spot on Granville Island, which officially opened on March 15, La Bise sold its canelés along with stuffed briche-style donuts through the Vancouver Farmers Markets.

The Granville Island destination will be solely focused on the brand’s canelés though, serving up La Bise’s traditional take on the French sweet in addition to flavours like pistachio crema, salted caramel, passion fruit curd, and orange marmalade.

You’ll find La Bise Bakery inside the Granville Island Public Market at kiosk #150, open daily from 9 am to 6 pm.

Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street Kiosk 150, Vancouver

Instagram