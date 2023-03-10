It’s impossible to keep up with every restaurant opening that happens in the city, but we do our best to keep you informed about every establishment that comes up, no matter how small or low-key.

The latest new restaurant on our radar is called Cool House Filipino Fusion, a family-owned spot unassumingly located in a small strip mall at 4003 Knight Street, right beside the Zofia Polish Store and the easily identifiable Checkmate Dry Cleaners up from the intersection with Kingsway.

Cool House officially opened on Saturday, February 25, with a small menu that is true to its name: Filipino dishes with “fusion” elements.

Here you’ll find starters like spring rolls, rice crackers with atsara (a pickle salsa), and a house salad, as well as main dishes like the Beef Mongolian, Sisig Lettuce Wrap, and Adobo Salmon.

Cool House’s website and social media pages remain bare bones, with only some basic information about its menu and address, meaning you’ll have to check this place out in person to find out more – but we love the mystery of discovering a small local spot with basically no online presence.

Cool House Filipino Fusion is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

Address: 4003 Knight Street, Vancouver

