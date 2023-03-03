If you live in Vancouver, chances are you’ve seen the neon space-themed food truck driving around, serving some of the city’s best smash burgers around.

Sirius Craving is now taking its legendary burgs to the next level with an actual brick-and-mortar space in White Rock’s Coho Eatery, the city’s brand new “multi-concept” dining space.

A longtime member of the Coho Commissary, Sirius will be kicking off its new space and location officially on Wednesday, March 8, and will celebrating in style with a party from 6 pm to 9 pm, featuring entertainment and some sweet food specials.

On its grand opening night, Sirius will be offering a free order of fries to anyone who orders any two smash burgers.

At Coho Eatery, Sirius will be joining Zero Zero Pizza, a Neapolitan-style pizza joint serving up pies in the same space.

As for the menu, folks can expect to be able to grab Sirius’ signature smash burger, as either a single, double, or triple, as well as its namesake fries and soda options as well.

To start, Sirius Craving will be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, with increased hours to come later in the spring and summer.

Sirius Craving at Coho Eatery

Address: 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, Surrey

