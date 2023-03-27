A brand new private-dining experience restaurant is set to open in Richmond this week.

Missing Chopsticks bills itself as a modern French restaurant with an Asian twist, and comes to us from Chef Edward Cheng, who has spent his life both in Hong Kong and Vancouver and has worked at some of the world’s most revered restaurants (including the three-Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Rech by Alain Ducasse).

Set to open at #130-13880 Wireless Way in Richmond on March 29, Missing Chopsticks will offer a unique “Si Fong Choi” (which means private kitchen) experience “with an eye on sophistication, top-notch presentation, and fresh, locally sourced ingredients,” according to the restaurant’s website.

The dishes on offer here will reflect Chef Cheng’s training in both Mediterranean (particularly French) and Chinese styles and traditions and will be served family-style with the option of either a five or six-course menu.

Think lobster bisque with shrimp wontons, abalone tarts, and beef tenderloin with daikon and truffle jus.

The new 1,400-square-foot restaurant will feature a lounge, private dining space, private wine lockers, and an open-concept kitchen with an eat-in area, according to Missing Chopsticks’ website.

Dining here is available by reservation only, with dinner service available starting Wednesday, March 29. Lunch service is slated to launch sometime in April.

Address: 13880 Wireless Way #130, Richmond

