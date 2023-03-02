We’re always on the lookout for new cozy coffee houses to hang out in, and it looks like there’s a brand new one to add to our list.

Coasters Coffee softly opened in New Westminster about a week ago, but it officially celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, March 1.

Located at 55 6th Street, the new cafe is just off Carnarvon in downtown New West, making it a pretty convenient spot to grab a coffee if you’re in the area.

The cafe has a very limited online presence, with only a single post on its Instagram and an unfinished website, but based on some early Google reviews and photos shared by its guests, Coasters has a distinctly Pacific Northwest vibe.

With tables made from a cross-section of trees, a showstopping mural of misty evergreens, plenty of potted plants, and a combination of raw wood and concrete details throughout, the space feels both contemporary and woodsy all at once.

It looks like guests can expect a range of pastries at this new neighbourhood spot, including muffins, cookies, cupcakes, croissants and more, alongside espresso drinks and other cafe fare.

You’ll find Coasters Coffee open on weekdays from 7 am to 5 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 5 pm.

Address: 55 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram