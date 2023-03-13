Port Moody just got a newly relaunched food truck: Frankie Street Food.

This concept is inspired by the food stands in the streets of Mumbai and is brought to us in partnership with BRAVE Brewing Company, Executive Chefs Evan Elman (Vancouver Fine Dining, Urban Tadka) and Tushar Tondvalkar (Indian Pantry, Urban Tadka).

Frankie Street Food offers a selection of bites that promise authentic Indian flavours made with local ingredients.

We’re told it mainly offers wraps similar to burritos with an Indian, Middle Eastern, and Asian-style twist.

Folks can expect “roti-like” tortillas filled with things like shredded cabbage, pickled turnips, and onions, crispy Piri Piri french fries, mint chutney, and garlic sauce.

Other offerings up for order include Lamb Smash Burgers and Butter Chicken Poutines. There are also some options for vegetarians and vegans here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie street food (@frankiestreetfood)

“We are passionate about the food from the streets of Mumbai and have used that as the main inspiration behind Frankie,” says Chef Tushar Tondvalkar.

“Our menu features a range of dishes inspired by street food from around the world, all made with the freshest ingredients and a focus on bold flavours.”

Frankie Street Food’s menu is designed to pair with a cold beer, which is fitting considering this truck will be parked at BRAVE Brewing on Murray Street most of the time.

Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the area!

Frankie Street Food (food truck)

Instagram