Back in January, Dished reported on a much-loved, family-owned Malaysian restaurant that had plans to open its second Vancouver location.

Known by locals for having some of the best Malaysian eats in town, Mamalee’s first location is on West Broadway, where the small space is almost constantly busy.

Some of the restaurant’s most popular menu items include its Hainanese Chicken, Laksa Noodle Soup, and Roti Canai.

To keep up with the demand, the restaurant shared its plans to open its second location at 186 Keefer Place in Chinatown, in the same roundabout as the downtown T&T Supermarket.

Now, after much anticipation, the new Mamalee has officially soft-opened.

The new address opened its doors to the public just yesterday, Wednesday, March 9 – which just so happened to coincide with the closing of its sister location Cafe D’Lite Express, located at the food court in Aberdeen Centre, which operated for the past 14 years.



As for Mamaleee, the restaurant is currently open from 11 am to 8 pm for its soft opening. Stay tuned for more details on its grand opening and full business hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamalee (@mamalee604)

Mamalee – Downtown Vancouver

Address: 186 Keefer Place, Vancouver

Instagram