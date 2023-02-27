A “konbini” is a Japanese convenience store, but with significant upgrades compared to what we’re used to in North America.

Know for being open 24/7 and offering delicious pre-made meals and snacks, as well as providing additional services like ATMs, bill payments, free WiFi, and printers, the konbini (which can be found in nearly every corner of the country) exists to make life in Japan a little easier.

To say we’re jealous of such a system is an understatement (the onigiri and bento at these places are apparently legendary), but one Vancouver spot is carrying on the tradition and bringing some of these Japanese goods to our own city.

Konbiniya Japan Centre, named for the stores after which it’s modelled, is located in downtown Vancouver at 1238 Robson Street.

This spot carries everything from hand-made onigiri to tins of ceremonial matcha to take-home soba soup kits. Konbiniya also carries plenty of other Japanese grocery goods, like bags of rice, furikake, tofu, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konbiniya Japan Centre (@konbiniya)

Now, the beloved local spot has opened a second Vancouver location, this time in Kerrisdale.

Konbiniya’s new outpost is located at 2307 W 41st Avenue, the former location of the grocery store West Wood Organics.

Be sure to pop by and check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konbiniya Japan Centre (@konbiniya)

Address: 2307 W 41st Avenue

Instagram