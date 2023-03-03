While one restaurant moves out of New West, another one has set up shop in Metro Vancouver city recently: The Tannenbaum Restaurant.

This destination for traditional, homestyle German cooking just opened at 110 – 66 10th Street, New Westminster in Columbia Square Plaza.

The 1,500 sq ft, 53-seat restaurant tells Dished the goal is to give patrons “a meal their Oma would have made for them.”

The menu features dishes such as goulash soup, spätzle, potato pancakes, and more for starters.

Expect larger plates like vegetarian schnitzel, wiener schnitzel, Schupfnudeln (German potato dumplings), Bavarian chicken, and even a build-your-own schnitzel option during dinner service.

Tannenbaum’s menu has gluten-free, vegetarian, and even vegan options up for order.

As for drinks, this spot is mainly focused on beer and wine. It also offers a small selection of cocktails and boozy dessert sips.

Speaking of sweet stuff, dessert selections here include Black Forest Cake, Apfel Strudel, Tannenbaum Cheesecake, and Schokoladenmousse (chocolate mousse).

“Our family has been part of and engaged with the New Westminster community for many years and we are so happy to be able to open a restaurant here,” says Patricia Mendes, manager at The Tannenbaum Restaurant.

“We are excited to share our food with the folks of the Lower Mainland and can’t wait to host their next special gathering.”

Tannenbaum is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm for lunch service and from 4:30 pm to 10 pm for dinner. Be sure to check it out!

The Tannenbaum Restaurant

Address: 110 – 66 10th Street, New Westminster