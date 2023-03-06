If you haven’t checked out Abbotsford’s downtown area for its many food options yet, then this just might be the sign you need.

From the brand-new Aurora Cafe + Roastery to BRGR BRGR to Revive Boutique Bistro, the Fraser Valley community is certainly not short on fantastic eats.

One of the more recent spots to open up in this area is Lepp’s Bakehouse & Delicatessen, a sister spot to the family-owned Lepp Farm Market, also located in Abbotsford.

From a full range of baked goods (including muffins, scones, and platz, a Mennonite version of a classic coffee cake), as well as other delectable sweets like macarons and babka, this bakeshop is truly a must-stop shop in the downtown area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lepp’s Bakehouse & Delicatessen (@leppsbakehouse)

Opened in January 2023, the focus of Lepp’s Bakehouse, its owners tell Dished, is the bakery’s bread, baked in-house daily.

Lepp’s sourdoughs and other yeasted loaves are all made with local, organic flour from Anita’s, with other ingredients being sourced locally when possible as well, and are available to purchase by the loaf.

It’s this house-made bread that the deli’s standout sandwiches are made on too, with Lepp’s own deli meats (which are roasted and prepared on location at its 33955 Clayburn Road farm market location), fresh local vegetables, and house-made sauces.

Some sandwich options here include The Dirty Bird (with Lepp’s herbed turkey and spiced chicken, havarti, spicy mayo, pickles, and arugula) and The Gaucho (Lepp’s roast beef, gouda, chimichurri mayo, pickles, and crispy onions).

Guests can also grab a coffee, made with beans from Smoking Gun Coffee, and take a seat at one of the more than 60 available spots.

For two weeks March, from the 6 to 10 and the 13 to 17, Lepp’s is offering a special $2 latte deal between the hours of 8 am and 10 am – as good an excuse as any to try out this local gem.

Address: 2518 West Railway Street, Abbotsford

Instagram