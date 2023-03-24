We love when new family-owned restaurants open up in Vancouver, especially when it feels like nearly every well-loved establishment in the city is being forced to close.

A new but potentially hard-to-find spot on our radar is Van 168 Coffee, a restaurant that specializes in Vietnamese food and coffee.

Located at Unit 128-888 Kingsway, this authentic spot softly opened at the end of February but can be kind of tricky to find due to the blue scaffold netting that currently covers the entire frontage of the building.

Formerly the address of Tina Cake Desserts (which now operates at 2528 Kingsway), Van 168 Coffee is definitely a hidden gem in the making, with dishes based on family recipes, including its Bún Riêu Chả Cá, Chả Tôm (Fish Cake, Shrimp Cake & Crab Paste Vermicelli Soup) and 15 different variations of pho.

Van 168’s menu also includes several different options for desserts and beverages, such as Chè Đậu Trắng (white bean dessert), Chè Thập Cẩm (rainbow bean dessert), and Cà Phê Sữa Nóng (Vietnamese hot coffee with condensed milk), among others.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 10 am to 11 pm.

Address: Unit 128-888 Kingsway, Vancouver

