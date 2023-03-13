Last August, BC’s very last Swiss Chalet location officially closed its doors in Burnaby, and while this was sad news for those nostalgic for its comforting roast chicken dinners and Chalet Sauce, a very exciting new establishment has taken over the space.

Located at 3860 Lougheed Highway, the former Swiss Chalet is now something called Happy Valley Food City, a multi-concept restaurant space that will offer everything from dim sum to BBQ skewers to a Hong Kong-style cafe.

“Food city” is an apt descriptor of Happy Valley, as inside this destination are two different restaurants: HV Cafe and HV Wonder House.

The former will be an HK cafe spot that aims to bring diners “a taste of traditional Hong Kong Cafe food, right here in Burnaby,” according to its Instagram page, while HV Wonder House will serve dim sum in the morning and BBQ skewers during the evening.

Inspired by Hong Kong city streets and restaurants, both of Happy Valley’s eateries feature plenty of neon signage, but much of the bones of the former Swiss Chalet remain – think beige tiling, cozy booths, and no-nonsense tables and chairs.

The Burnaby destination has yet to share an exact opening date but suggests that its soft opening will happen sometime this month.

When it is open, HV Cafe will operate daily from 8 am to 11:30 pm; HV Wonder House will serve dim sum from 9 am to 3 pm and its late-night menu from 5 pm to 11:30 pm.

Stay tuned for more details from this unique new spot.

Happy Valley Food City

Address: 3860 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram (HV Wonder House) | Instagram (HV Cafe)