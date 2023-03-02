Kinton Ramen has revealed its second BC location is officially launching later this month. Dished can exclusively share that the noodle joint’s North Vancouver outpost will open on Sunday, March 19.

To celebrate the new store, Kinton Ramen North Vancouver will be offering all guests 50% off signature pork, chicken, and vegetarian ramen in original, miso, shoyu, and spicy broths for dine-in service from 11 am to 9 pm on opening day.

Located at #105 – 1325 Lonsdale Avenue, the new location from the family of restaurants will offer its signature eats developed by Kinton Ramen Executive Chef Aki Urata for lunch and dinner in a casual atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to join the vibrant dining scene flourishing on the North Shore and bring our unique take on West Coast ramen to North Vancouver,” says Kinka Family founder and CEO James Kim.

“We look forward to serving people happiness and introducing locals and visitors alike to the full Kinton Ramen experience.”

Kinton currently operates one other BC location at UBC. The brand has plans to open a third location in Surrey #103 – 13639 George Junction later this spring.

Mark the North Shore eatery’s opening day in your calendar and prepare for some deliciousness!

In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Kinton Ramen — North Vancouver

Address: #105 – 1325 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram