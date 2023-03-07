A good pizza can be hard to find, but luckily, that’s not really the case in Vancouver.

We’re fortunate to be blessed by fantastic pizza joints in nearly every neighbourhood, whether you prefer thin, NYC-style slices or blistery Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Romilano Pizza’s first location is in Richmond at 4000 No. 3 Road (in Aberdeen Square) but now the local pizza spot has officially expanded with its first location in Vancouver proper.

The second location for the brand, which only opened about three weeks ago, is at 1637 Renfrew Street, conveniently just off 1st Avenue.

The restaurant boasts “Authentic Italian style pizza” with over 16 different kinds of variations, including meat, veggie, seafood, and a create-your-own option.

Some classic options include the Calabria, proscuitto di parma, and meat lovers, as well as a few more unique options such as a halal spicy beef, smoked salmon, and the popular Patate Gorgonzola.

Guests can also order sides to go along with the pie, with options like Caesar salad, cheesy garlic bread, and chicken wings.

Romilano Pizza is open daily from 10 am to 11 pm and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: 1637 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

