Trees Coffee has officially opened its very first Surrey location
Trees Coffee has expanded quite a bit since its humble beginnings on Granville Street back in 1996.
Now, the popular coffee chain operates ten locations in Vancouver, with an 11th that just opened last week.
Trees Coffee’s newest location is at 10299 University Drive in Surrey, the very first Metro Vancouver location for the brand.
- You might also like:
- Charming cafe for dessert and farm-to-table eats is one of Vancouver's best-kept secrets
- New multi-concept Hong Kong eatery to open in former Swiss Chalet space (PHOTOS)
- Vancouver's big communal picnic amidst cherry blossoms to return this April
The beautiful new spot features wall-to-wall windows, plenty of seating, and a contemporary counter area complete with a huge display case for its famous cheesecake offerings.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to its cheesecakes (which are available as whole cakes or as individual slices), Trees serves 100% certified organic coffee, pastries made daily, and a selection of other bottled beverages.
The Surrey location of Trees Coffee officially opened its doors on Monday, March 6.
Trees Coffee – Surrey
Address: #104-10299 University Drive, Surrey