Trees Coffee has expanded quite a bit since its humble beginnings on Granville Street back in 1996.

Now, the popular coffee chain operates ten locations in Vancouver, with an 11th that just opened last week.

Trees Coffee’s newest location is at 10299 University Drive in Surrey, the very first Metro Vancouver location for the brand.

The beautiful new spot features wall-to-wall windows, plenty of seating, and a contemporary counter area complete with a huge display case for its famous cheesecake offerings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trees Organic Coffee (@treescoffee)

In addition to its cheesecakes (which are available as whole cakes or as individual slices), Trees serves 100% certified organic coffee, pastries made daily, and a selection of other bottled beverages.

The Surrey location of Trees Coffee officially opened its doors on Monday, March 6.

Address: #104-10299 University Drive, Surrey

Instagram