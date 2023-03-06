Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood is a treasure trove of fantastic restaurants, cafes, and bars, and a new one has recently joined the neighbourhood.

Kin’s Food and Bistro, located at 792 Denman Street at the former address of Korean joint Yadori Bar & Bistro, softly opened near the beginning of this year.

The restaurant has a decidedly fusion approach to Asian eats, with a varied menu that includes everything from Wok-fried spaghetti to grilled lamb lollipops to Thai shrimp balls.

The family-owned business tells Dished that its menu combines culinary elements from Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, with some Western influence as well.

As for desserts, think dishes like hot tofu pudding with brown sugar syrup, mango pomelo pudding, and black sesame mochi.

Kin’s also has a lineup of some fun cocktails too, like the Hot Passion (with mezcal, amaro, and passionfruit) and a frozen mango margarita.

You’ll find Kin’s Food and Bistro open daily from noon to 10 pm. On Tuesdays, it is only open for dinner service from 5 to 10 pm.

Kin’s Food and Bistro

Address: 792 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram