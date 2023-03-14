North Vancouver’s newest Italian restaurant, Sempre Uno, has just opened its doors.

The anticipated Lower Lonsdale eatery quietly opened recently and it’s now serving brunch and dinner.

Located at 1 Lonsdale Avenue, Sempre Uno doesn’t have much of an online presence currently, but the business has been teasing some dishes on its Instagram account.

Patrons can make reservations here by emailing [email protected] Be sure to check it out when you can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sempre Uno (@sempreuno)

Address: 1 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-983-0101