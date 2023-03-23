It’s been a long and sometimes bumpy road to opening day for The Pleasant, but finally, after three long years, the time has come.

The Mount Pleasant bar and eatery quietly opened on Wednesday, March 22, much to the surprise of locals, who had been walking past the papered-up frontage for the past few years, wondering if it would ever see its opening day.

Before it had even opened, and very early on in its development stages, construction at The Pleasant was halted when a three-alarm fire ripped through the neighbouring Frenchies Diner in October of 2020.

The Pleasant, which took over the former space of Guys and Dolls Billiards at 2434 Main Street, sustained significant water damage as a result, leading to the need for a complete roof replacement.

Now, against all odds and after three years of work, The Pleasant has opened, welcoming the community to check out its new bright and airy space.

Plant-filled with plenty of seating (including a very comfy lounge section near the front), the space is ready to accommodate even the largest of groups.

With a huge local craft beer list that includes options from Rewind Brewing, Brave Brewing, East Van Brewing, and Wildeye, this is definitely the place to head for a beer.

While its menu notes that a lineup of BC wines will be coming soon, canned cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are currently on offer here.

As for its food menu, The Pleasant offers both shareable bites and some mains at the moment, with Thai, Filipino, and Japanese-influenced dishes. Think Curry Popcorn Chicken Karaage, Skewers, Kimchi Mac and Cheese, Sweet Anise Prawns, and Adobo-style wings.

A small reminder of its former life as a billiards bar (RIP Guys and Dolls), The Pleasant also has a pool table in the back corner.

The Pleasant is currently open daily from 3 pm to 10 pm, but we’re told that it plans to stay open later in the near future.

The Pleasant

Address: 2434 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram