UBC is about to become even more delicious, as Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is grand opening its new location there soon.

The hype convenience store will celebrate the opening of its newest location at 3335 Wesbrook Mall this weekend.

Lucky’s also operates two other outposts in Vancouver, one in North Vancouver, and one in Toronto.

Starting February 25 at 11 am, the new express UBC location will be celebrating its launch day.

“We’re stocking up on snacks that’ll blow your mind and taste buds, ones you won’t be able to find anywhere else with prices that cannot be beat. Lucky’s on campus promises great daily deals and amazing student promotions,” says Lucky’s founder TJ Voss in a release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky’s Exotic Bodega (@luckysbodega)

Patrons who pop by can expect prizes, deals, and giveaways too.

Downlow Chicken will be providing folks in line with snacks all day, and there are also some perks for guests who show up early.

The first 15 customers will get free merch, and the first 100 will receive free Prime beverages.

Be sure to check this opening out if you’re in the area come Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky’s Exotic Bodega (@luckysbodega)

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega University Express

Address: 3335 Wesbrook Mall (UBC campus), Vancouver

Instagram