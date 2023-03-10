A brand new spot for Lebanese sweets has just opened up right in downtown Vancouver.

Le Parfait specializes in housemade ice cream, crépes, and, of course, parfaits, all inspired by Lebanese flavours and techniques.

Opened at 812 Homer Street earlier this week, Le Parfait’s ice cream is different than traditional ice cream as it’s made in the style of Booza, an Arabic frozen dairy treat.

Booza is made with milk, sugar, mastic gum, and salep powder, which gives it its distinct stretchy and chewy texture.

Le Parfait’s lineup of unique flavours includes pistachio, melon, rosewater, banana, and ashta, just to name a few, but it also offers parfaits, fresh pressed juice, coffee, and a selection of both sweet and savoury crépes.

One of Le Parfait’s other special Lebanese offerings is an authentic Cocktail Shikaf, which involves chopped fruit (the shop offers a selection ranging from kiwi to melon to peach), fresh juice, and a topping of ashta – the Middle Eastern rose water flavoured clotted cream.

Everything looks incredibly delicious and fresh and we can’t wait to check Le Parfait out soon.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 10 am to 9 pm.

Address: 812 Homer Street, Vancouver

