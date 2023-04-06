Earlier this year, Dished shared that one of Burnaby’s most popular cafés would be opening a second location.

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.

For the last several months, a second location at 6958 Palm Avenue has been in the works, but La Foret has finally been able to share news of some opening dates.

This new spot will officially soft open this weekend, starting on Friday, April 7, and will be open both Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. The cafe will be closed on Sunday before celebrating its official grand opening on Monday, April 10.

La Foret is known for its specialty beverages, inventive sweets (think Pecan Cappuccino Croissants and fully loaded waffles) and filling savoury breakfast and lunch items.

This new location will feature a cozy cafe area with Korean-style sandwiches, donuts, pastries, and desserts that aren’t on the menu at the original location.

There will only be patio seating available during the warmer months, and La Foret says this location will mainly be focused on takeout and delivery.

La Foret also teased that this new spot is a “stepping stone” for future locations and endeavours such as wholesale and catering services.

This location will be open from 8 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.

La Forêt Bakery & Cafe

Address: 6958 Palm Avenue, Burnaby

With files from Hanna McLean