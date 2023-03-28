Founded in 1986, Saint Germain is a Chinese bakery with a French influence with several locations throughout BC and Ontario.

With six locations throughout Vancouver and Metro Vancouver alone, this spot is hugely popular among folks looking for Hong Kong-style sweets like mooncakes and French pastries such as palmiers and macarons.

Now, Saint Germain has officially opened its seventh location here in Vancouver, right at the corner of Knight Street and 33rd Avenue.

This fresh new spot only just opened its doors last week, and in addition to offerings its signature sweets, it’s also serving a special lobster roll exclusively at this location and select beverage options, including Hong Kong milk tea.

You’ll find the new Saint Germain location open daily from 9:30 am to 7 pm.

Saint Germain – Knight St.

Address: 1395 E 33rd Avenue, Vancouver

